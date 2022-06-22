amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, June 24-26

Friday, June 24

Pride Show at the Sideshow: Coney Island is celebrating Pride Month the best way it knows how with a truly one of a kind show. Hosts Zenon TeaVee and Nancy Nogood are bringing the neighborhood the best drag that the city has to offer for this special celebration of Pride Month. Must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink. Tickets are $20 and available on coneyisland.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.Seashore Theater, 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

Screening of “Funny Lady”: For a real blast from the past, the Museum of the Moving Image is hosting a screening of the Barbara Streisand film “Funny Lady.” Watch as Streisand navigates the disappointment and the compromises of adulthood in this sequel to the hit film “Funny Girl.” Tickets are $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11). 3 p.m. 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, Queens.

Saturday, June 25

Weekend Birding Tours: Looking to learn more about some local birds? The team at Brooklyn Botanic Garden will show you how to spot hawks, robins, mallards and more in this all-ages birding outing. Free with garden admission, no registration necessary. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn.

Bronx Zoo – Dinosaur Safari: The beloved Dinosaur Safari is still happening at the Bronx Zoo. The immersive experience is a ¼ mile-long walkthrough exhibit covering more than 2 acres of forest. It features 52 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs, kids can dig up ancient fossils, compare them to moving dinosaurs, and hear from the dino guides about the important lessons fossils can tell us. The dinosaur safari is included in the Bronx Zoo admissions. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Movies Under the Stars: Raya and the Last Dragon: Ready for a feel-good night with friends and family? Head over to the park for a screening of the Oscar-nominated animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” This is the perfect time to enjoy a night out with the family. This event is free to the public. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m., but be sure to get there early so you can find a good spot. St. Vartan Park, E. 35th Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues, Murray Hill.

Sunday, June 26

95th Anniversary of Cyclone Roller Coaster: This Sunday, Luna Park is hosting the 95th anniversary of Coney Island’s most iconic roller coaster, The Cyclone! Guests can enjoy a day of thrills, live music, treats and more, and the first 95 guests in line will ride the Cyclone for free! Wristbands start at $38 and are available on Luna Park’s website. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 1000 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn.

Sunday Sqool Comedy: Get ready to laugh! Sunday Sqool Comedy takes the best stand-up comedians in New York City and they perform a hot new lineup every week as chosen by Ashley Gavin, best known for her hit podcast “We’re Having Gay Sex”. Tickets start at $10 online or you can buy them at the door for $18. 7:45 p.m. Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, Manhattan.