amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, June 3-5

Friday, June 3

The Other Art Fair: This weekend, The Other Art Fair is returning to New York City. The fair will feature over 130 independent and emerging artists, each hand-picked by a committee of art world experts. The fair will also introduce three New York-based recipients of its Spring 2022 New Futures award. Tickets start at $18. 4 to 10 p.m. Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth, Queens.

Rooftop Selects: The Janes: Come out to Brooklyn for a special screening of “The Janes,” a film that highlights a group that built an underground service for women seeking safe, affordable, illegal abortions. The night will start with live music from beccs, followed by the screening. After the film, there will be a talk with filmmakers Tia Lessin & Emma Pildes and an after party. Tickets start at $16. Doors open at 8 p.m. Old American Can Factory, 232 3rd Street, Brooklyn.

Saturday, June 4

Photoville NYC: From the non-profit Photoville, Photoville NYC is back this weekend, marking the outdoor festival’s celebratory return to a summer format for the first time in 10 years. Parks across the city will be filled with expansive and vivid photos of the world for New Yorkers to enjoy all month long. From now through June 26, New Yorkers can explore several parks and find the Photoville displays. Free. Multiple locations, more info at photoville.nyc.

Free Art Sanctuary: New York Foundling’s Strong Families and Communities Training Center and Home for Integrated Behavioral Health is hosting a free art sanctuary on Saturday. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of creativity, community, and family fun, while getting opportunities to participate in arts & crafts, raffles while they enjoy food and toys. 1 to 5 p.m. 109 East 115 Street, Manhattan.

Movies Under The Stars: Encanto: Grab a blanket and head to the park, it’s family movie night! As a part of their Movies Under the Stars series, the NYC Parks Department is hosting a screening of the Oscar-winning animated film “Encanto.” Glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited, but you are welcome to bring other refreshments. Free. Movie starts at dusk. Athletic Fields in Paerdegat Park, Brooklyn.

Sunday, June 5

Photo Scavenger Hunt: Take a guided hike through Fort Greene Park and put your photography skills to the test at this photo scavenger hunt. The Urban Park Rangers will lead the way and tell you what to look for. Be sure to bring your own digital camera or smartphone to take photos with! Free. 11 a.m. Meet at Fort Greene Park Visitor Center in Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn.

Hudson Classical Theater Company Presents: Richard II: Watch the classic William Shakespeare play “Richard II” come to life. All audience members must show proof of being fully vaccinated and must wear a mask before, during, and after the show. All proceeds will go to support the work of the Hudson Classical Theater Company. Pay what you can. Seating starts at 6 p.m. Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive, Manhattan.