Remote-controlled sailing returns to Central Park in partnership with Bronx-based nonprofit

Come sail away!

Remote-controlled sailing at the Conservatory Water on East 72nd Street has officially reopened to the public with “Sail Central Park,” by Rocking the Boat, an iconic Central Park institution, returning after a four-year hiatus.

For the first time, “Sail Central Park,” will offer educational opportunities for students and community groups interested in the mechanics and physics of sailing. The plan is to be an accessible resource for those who wish to engage in a fun way.

“Rocking the Boat” is a Bronx-based nonprofit organization serving the community for over 26 years.

“Rocking the Boat participants develop pride, purpose, and possibility by learning the unique and lifelong skills behind building and rowing wooden boats, sailing, and restoring the Bronx River,” according to their website.

The revenue generated will go to Rocking the Boat’s youth development programs. In addition, it will create employment opportunities that were previously lost to the pandemic.

“We are excited to announce that the public will once again have the opportunity to rent and operate model sailboats in Central Park, thanks to an inspiring partnership with Rocking the Boat,” said Sue Donoghue, commissioner of NYC Parks.

According to Rocking the Boat’s website, 96% of its members graduate from high school on time. In comparison, 57% of high school students in Hunts Point graduate on time. Additionally, 90% of those students enroll in college or technical schools. The success rate for alumni that have received a bachelor’s degree stands at 70%.

“We are incredibly pleased to partner with the NYC Parks Department and grateful to be entrusted with revitalizing this internationally recognized institution while shining a spotlight on Rocking the Boat’s programs in the Bronx,” said in a press statement Adam Green, founder and executive director.

In order to continue support for alumni of the Hunts Point nonprofit, they will staff the venue. Alumna and former director of the Environmental Student Program of Rocking the Boat, Jasmine Benitez will be in charge of operations.

“This initiative not only offers a unique educational experience in one of our most renowned parts, but also introduces New Yorkers, students and community groups to the importance of STEM in a fun way,” Green said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit from June to October, days and hours of operation can be found on the website. Boats can be rented for $15 for 30 minutes.