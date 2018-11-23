Where to buy a Christmas tree in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The holiday season has officially kicked off in New York City, which means it’s time to start thinking about picking out a Christmas tree.

You’ll need one that suits your style, budget and living space. We rounded up tree sellers from Park Slope to East Harlem to create a guide for finding your perfect tree in the city — and getting it home without making a spectacle on the subway.

What’s your Christmas tree style?

The heavy ornament hanger

If you’re all about the fancy (i.e. heavy) ornaments, then your tree will need sturdy branches.

You’ll want to go with a Fraser fir, which most tree sellers carry, or the less common Canaan fir. The latter has thicker branches but this species is harder to find.

The studio apartment dweller

“It all starts with getting the right tree for your space,” said Mary Jeanne Packer, executive director of the Christmas Tree Farmers Association of New York. Packer said people too often make the mistake of buying a tree that’s too big for their home because it looks good in the lot. “A small tree is still a lovely tree,” she added.

AA Christmas Trees in Coney Island sells “Charlie Brown” Christmas trees. The “tabletop trees,” measuring between 1½ and 3 feet high, can easily be transported on the subway.

The fragrance fanatic

If filling your home with the smell of fresh evergreen is a top priority, then the Balsam fir is your best bet. These fuller trees are the most potent, according to Packer, but their branches aren’t as strong as Fraser firs.

The tree keeper

If you intend on keeping your tree up long past Dec. 25, then you’ll need a species that scores high marks for needle retention. The experts recommend Fraser firs and also the less common Concolor species. “I’ve seen Frasers that are brown and still have their needles,” Packer added.

The proud New Yorker

Locally grown trees tend to be fresher, according to Packer, since they are harvested just a few days before they arrive in the city. Plus, buying a New York tree helps to sustain the state’s agriculture, support the economy and preserve open spaces, she added.

If “Made in New York” matters to you, there are some stands in the city that carry trees grown by upstate farmers. Dimitri Gatanas said a portion of the Fraser firs he sells at his family’s East Harlem business, Urban Garden Center, were grown in New York.

Where to buy it and how to get it home

From pop-up sidewalk shops and garden centers to your local bodega, it’s not hard to find someone hawking trees during the holiday season. Here’s a list of some — but certainly not all — tree sellers. Some even offer delivery and setup, and accept phone and online orders.

MANHATTAN

Urban Garden Center (1640 Park Ave., East Harlem)

Tree selling is in the family at this East Harlem shop that’s been around for 57 years. The shop is located one block from the 6 train, but if you’d rather not cart back your Balsam on the subway, splurge on local delivery. Home setup is offered, too. Fees range based on the size of your tree and where you live.

The trees: Trees start at $40 for a 3-foot Fraser fir and can reach $1,000 for a 13-foot. If you’re looking for an average 7-footer, it’ll run you $85 to $95.

The info: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, starting Dec. 1. Order by phone: 646-872-3991. Order online: urban-garden-center.mybigcommerce.com.

Greg’s Trees (120 Essex St., Lower East Side)

This shop knows you’re all about convenience. Three all-inclusive boxes, including a tree, lights, delivery and set up, are available for purchase. Prices range from $119 to $219, depending on the size of the tree you choose.

The trees: If you don’t opt for the box, choose from Balsam, Fraser, Nordmann and Noble trees, each boasting its own unique shape. Trees start at $119 for a five-inch Balsam and cap at $499 for a 12-foot Balsam.

The info: Open 24-hours. Order by phone: 917-734-3963. Order online: gregstrees.com.

NYC Trees (605 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen)

Live in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens? Good. This shop will deliver a tree of your choosing to your apartment free of charge. Wreaths, lights, decorations and garlands are also available for purchase. And, when it comes time to take the tree down, consider the $60 removal and recycling service.

The trees: The Christmas tree package (starting at $109) includes a Fraser fir, stand, skirt, delivery and installation. Trees range from 4 to 20 feet.

The info: Open 24/7. Order by phone: 908-318-4220. Order online: nyctrees.com.

SoHo Trees (Multiple locations)

Don’t like decorating the tree? This shop actually offers decorating services, so you can kick back with the eggnog and let the tree elves do the rest. There are seven Manhattan locations, including First Avenue, Columbus Avenue, Second Avenue, Essex Street, Hudson Street, Chambers Street and Varick Street. Free delivery if you order online.

The trees: Fraser firs, Noble firs, Canadian Balsams, Grand firs and Nordmann firs are available for purchase. Trees start at $129 for a 4-foot Fraser (not decorated).

The info: Open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Order by phone: 212-920-9094. Order online: sohotrees.com.

BROOKLYN

Greg’s Trees: (555 Seventh Ave., Park Slope; 776 Lorimer St., Williamsburg)

The trees: If you don’t opt for the box, choose from Balsam, Fraser, Nordmannn and Noble trees, each boasting their own unique shape. Trees start at $119 for a five-inch Balsam and cap at $499 for a 12-foot Balsam.

The info: Open 24 hours. Order by phone: 917-734-3963. Order online: gregstrees.com.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn (184 Underhill Ave., Prospect Heights)

Trees vary from 3 to 8 feet. Tree lighting service is available, and stands, wreaths and other decorations are available as add-ons. The shop offers a removal service for $57.60, so you won’t have to clean up after the holidays.

The trees: Fraser fir trees, as well as delivery, setup and decoration services are available.

The info: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order by phone: 917-997-1216. Order online: christmastreebrooklyn.com.

AA Christmas Trees (2744 Coney Island Ave., Coney Island)

This family-owned Coney Island tree shop delivers to Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Delivery includes installation.

The trees: The traditional Fraser fir is up for grabs, but the misshapen Charlie Brown might grab your eye instead. Prices vary and must be requested by phone, online or in person.

The info: Open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Order by phone: 347-733-5475. Order online: nycchristmastrees.com.

QUEENS

Greg’s Trees (Multiple locations)

Shop at Cunningham Park at 196 Union Tpke., Fresh Meadows; 132-12 14th Ave., College Point; Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden at 29-19 24th Ave., Astoria.

The trees: Silver, Fraser, Balsam, Noble, Nordmann and Grand firs.

The info: Open 24/7. Order by phone: 917-734-3963. Order online: gregstrees.com.

House of Holiday (90-02 Atlantic Ave., Ozone Park)

Self-dubbed “New York’s Largest Christmas Store,” House of Holiday is serious about Christmas trees. The shop sorts its offerings by size, shape, height and “body type.” While you’re there, you can shop for wreaths, garlands, floral arrangements and other decorations such as tree toppers.

The trees: Two to 15-foot trees are available for purchase. Types include Norway, Glenbrook, Ontario and Kensington firs, among others.

The info: Open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Order by phone: 833-353-4357. Order online: houseofholiday.com.

J.G. Brands Christmas Trees (235th Court and Hillside Avenue, Bellerose)

The shop delivers to all five boroughs for an extra fee. If you have a particularly large space to fill, customs trees up to 35-feet tall can be ordered.

The trees: Balsam, Fraser, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs are available between 5 and 15 feet.

The info: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call for more info: 718-464-8653. Online at: jgbrands.com.

STATEN ISLAND

Home Depot (545 Targee St., Park Hill; 2501 Forest Ave., Mariner’s Harbor)

The department stores open a pop-up Christmas tree lot for the holidays.

The trees: Douglas, Fraser and Balsam firs are available. Prices vary by size.

The info: Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. Order online: homedepot.com.

ONLINE ONLY

Tyler’s Trees

The site has six packages to choose from starting at $119 for a 4½-foot Fraser fir and up to $369 for a 9-foot Fraser. Complimentary delivery, installation, a plastic tree stand and tree skirt are included in the prices. More info at tylerstrees.com.

Green Valley Christmas Trees

Their site, greenvalleychristmastrees.com, has Fraser and Balsam firs. A 5½-foot Balsam fir runs for $135. A limited number of trees is available.