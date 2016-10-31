Winter activities for non-skiers, from water parks to zip lines

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You don’t have to while away the day at the lodge if you don’t ski. Here are some activities for non-skiers, including one that still has you hitting the slopes.

Pack a bathing suit for a water park

If you’re heading to the Poconos, you can hit the slides instead of the slopes at several indoor water parks. Camelback Resort’s Aquatopia is the largest indoor water park in the northeast and features 13 water slides, while the Great Wolf Lodge features a four-story water slide, raft ride and a “water-coaster,” among other attractions. Camelback Resort, 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pennsylvania, camelbackresort.com; Great Wolf Lodge, 1 Great Wolf Drive, Scotrun, Pennsylvania, greatwolf.com

Hit the slopes on a tube

Greek Peak Mountain Resort in the Finger Lakes region features a variety of activities if you’re not in skis, from tubing on one of 15 lanes to riding a fat bike with a 4-inch wheel through the snow. The resort also features an indoor water park. 2000 New York State Route 392, Cortland, New York, greekpeak.net

Take a zip line through snow-covered trees

Winter doesn’t stop Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures’ new Canopy Tour, which features seven zip lines measuring more than 5,000 feet total that operates year-round (weather permitting). While flying through the air, get a view of the surrounding Bristol Valley in the Finger Lakes. 5589 South Hill Road, Canandaigua, New York, bristolmountainadventures.com

Get vertical while rock climbing

Stowe Mountain’s new Adventure Center includes indoor rock climbing for climbers of all ages and abilities. The center features 16 climbing stations, with a mix of both manual and auto-belay stations, and a 12-foot-hill bouldering wall. 7416 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont, stowe.com