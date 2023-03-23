Shaping the creative landscape: THIS Group’s visionary approach to empower creatives and drive positive change

In a world where the influencer and entertainment industry is often marred by a focus on profit and flash, a group of dedicated managers have joined forces to revolutionize the landscape. They call themselves THIS Group, a collective driven by the unwavering principles of Trust, Honesty, Integrity, and Success. United in their shared mission, they stand ready to make a resounding, positive impact on the entertainment world, proving that authenticity and integrity can indeed take center stage.

One of the unique aspects of this collective is its status as one of the first influencer firms primarily owned by black and brown executives. The company’s founders have vast knowledge and years of experience in the entertainment and influencer industries, making them uniquely qualified to offer a range of services to their clients.

At the forefront are Myq “Success” Rodriguez and Donavan McLeod. Myq, a branding expert and multimedia producer, boasts over 20 years of experience working with various labels, brands, and organizations. Donavan, a marketing and branding specialist, has spent a decade helping artists successfully navigate the ever-evolving entertainment industry.

THIS Group represents a diverse roster of creators, including influencers such as Chicklet.HF (4M followers), Maleni Cruz (2.8M followers), Tyhem Commodore (712K followers), KenStarrrz (520K Followers) Lil Jufu (181K followers), and numerous other prominent artists. The group’s impressive portfolio showcases collaborations with powerhouse brands such as Netflix, Nike, and Pepsi, to name a few.

From artists and influencers to magicians, the collective works with a diverse range of creators who all share one thing in common: the belief in the company’s core values. As Donavan McLeod, Founder and COO, puts it, “We create careers, not moments.” By taking a personal approach, the team ensures that clients and brands get exactly what they need, regardless of budget.

Last month, we stopped by their multi-purpose creator space in Queens, dubbed “THIS Space.” Upon entering, we were immediately enveloped by a fun, creative, and community-centered atmosphere that radiated warmth and genuine positivity. The space creates a welcoming environment where everyone feels like family, and collaboration, learning, and growth are not only encouraged but celebrated, making it a true embodiment of the company’s mission and values.

Beyond their immediate clientele, THIS Group is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of creatives. “We’re trying to educate and teach the youth about this new creator economy,” says Myq Rodriguez, Founder and CEO. “We want to make this like the news boys and girls club, where they learn to become influencers, managers, and videographers.”

Rodriguez acknowledges the challenge of addressing inequity in the industry. “We’ve had situations where a Spanish creator got offered $200, and a white creator got offered $20,000. We’re fighting that,” he says. “It’s not just about the numbers; we’re trying to build careers and brands here.”

With a focus on inclusivity, education, and empowering the next generation of creatives, THIS Group is poised to make a significant impact on the entertainment industry. They’re not just building careers; they’re championing change, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll achieve next.