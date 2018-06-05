LATEST PAPER
Entertainment

Tony Awards add Amy Schumer, Kerry Washington and others to presenter list

A handful of native New Yorkers will take the stage Sunday to help hand out this year’s Tony Awards.

Bronx-born "Scandal" star Kerry Washington has been named a presenter at the Tonys. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Pont

By Abigail Weinberg Special to amNewYork
Native New Yorkers Robert De Niro, Billy Joel, Amy Schumer and Kerry Washington are among the latest to join the lineup of presenters at this Sunday’s Tony Awards. Other presenters include Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Armie Hammer, Tina Fey and Leslie Odom Jr.

The Broadway adaptations of “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” lead the nominations with 12 each, while “Angels in America,” “Carousel,” and “The Band’s Visit” follow close behind with 11 nominations each. Nominated actors include Denzel Washington for best lead actor in a play in “The Iceman Cometh”; Amy Schumer for best leading actress in a play in “Meteor Shower”; Michael Cera for best featured actor in a play in “Lobby Hero”; and Laurie Metcalf for best featured actress in a play in “Three Tall Women.”

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday at 8 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS.

