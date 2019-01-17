Tony Hawk onboard for ‘Slam’ musical

Professional skater Tony Hawk will serve as a producer and “skate choreographer” for “Slam,” a new musical based on Nick Hornby’s 2007 coming-of-age novel of the same name, in which Hawk is himself a character. The musical will contain a book by Kyle Jarrow (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) and songs by Mark Mothersbaugh (film composer and co-founder of the band Devo). “Slam” observes a 17-year-old skateboarder who has imagined conversations with Hawk.

‘What the Constitution Means to Me’ coming to Broadway

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” a freewheeling and politically-charged monologue written and performed by Heidi Schreck in which she revisits her teenage hobby of delivering speeches about the U.S. Constitution at American Legion Halls, will play a limited run at Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre (recently home of “Torch Song”) beginning in March following an extended Off-Broadway run which originated at New York Theatre Workshop. “Telling these stories night after night has been a revelatory experience for me,” Schreck said in a statement. “People stay after every show to share their own stories with me, stories about this country, about their parents and grandparents, and about the incredible perseverance of the women in their families.”

‘Frozen’ casts a woman as Olaf

The role of the happy snowman Olaf (currently played by Greg Hildreth) in the Broadway production of “Frozen” will be assumed by Ryann Redmond beginning Feb. 19, marking the first time that Olaf has been played by a woman in any production of “Frozen.” Disney also announced that leading ladies Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who play sisters Elsa and Anna respectively, have extended their contracts with the show.

‘School of Rock’ to end Broadway run with alumni bash

The Broadway run of “School of Rock” will end on Sunday evening with an all-out jam session featuring dozens of performers who played the schoolchildren turned rock musicians throughout the multiyear run. Among the kid alumni is Brandon Niederauer, the original “Zack,” who has gone on to play as a guitarist with the Allman Brothers Band, Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks.

Spotted…

Steve Martin and Pete Davidson at “The New One” … David Tennant at “The Band’s Visit” … Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at “The Prom.”