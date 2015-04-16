Tribeca Film Festival: What to do this weekend

FRIDAY

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series: George Lucas With Stephen Colbert

Every year the Tribeca Film Festival presents “Tribeca Talks” which are live discussions with some of the most prestigious names behind the camera. This year they’ve outdone themselves with an exclusive chat with the mind behind some of the most popular franchises such as “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises. He’ll be chatting with new “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. When: 4 p.m., BMCC Tribeca PAC, 199 Chambers St.

‘Autism In Love’

In support of National Autism Awareness Month, the Tribeca Film Festival is premiering “Autism In Love.” The documentary captures three touching portraits of adults living with autism. The film examines how adults with autism live and love on a daily basis, while being a part of an often-misunderstood community with its own set of challenges. Screening: 5:30 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St.

‘The Adderall Diaries’

Based on Stephen Elliott’s memoir by the same name, “The Adderall Diaries” is NYU graduate student Pamela Romanowsky’s debut feature. This story focuses on author Stephen Elliott (James Franco) who battles with writer’s block and drug addiction as he obsesses over a murder case. As the trial goes on, his mind cracks open distant memories of a cruel relationship with his father (Ed Harris). Screening: 6:15 p.m., Regal Cinemas Battery Park, 102 North End Ave.

‘Bleeding Heart’

In a powerful story about sisters, Jessica Biel plays May, a peaceful yoga instructor who has her world turned upside down when she discovers she has a sister Shiva (Zosia Mamet). As opposed to May, Shiva is a naive young woman whose life is spiraling due to an abusive relationship. In hopes to give her little sister guidance, May finds herself drawn into her sister’s world of chaos. Screening: 9 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St.

SATURDAY

‘Thought Crimes’

The case of the “Cannibal Cop,” Gilberto Valle, is examined in a film by Erin Lee Carr (daughter of late New York Times columnist David) that looks at the legal questions surrounding the former NYPD officer’s conviction of conspiracy charges stemming from web postings detailing vile fantasies. Screening: 3 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas Chelsea, 260 W. 23rd St.

‘A Faster Horse’

The weather is right for outdoor screenings, so why not head downtown and check out this documentary by David Gelb centered on the redesign of Ford’s iconic mustang. Screening: 8 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Drive-In, West Street between Vesey & Liberty streets

‘The Wolfpack’

In New York — a city where it’s all-but-impossible to avoid human interaction — it’s hard to believe that the story depicted in this documentary, about movie-obsessed brothers who didn’t leave their Lower East Side apartment for years at a time, could be possible . Screening: 8:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.

SUNDAY

Tribeca Talks: After the Movie

‘Inside Amy Schumer, Season 3, Episode 1’ and ‘Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck’

Let’s be real: Everyone loves Amy Schumer. So who wouldn’t want to hear her speak after a screening of the first episode of her hilarious show’s new season. And “Montage of Heck, the upcoming HBO doc, offers a lot of insight into Kurt Cobain. Director Bret Morgen and Courtney Love appear after the film screens. Screening: ‘Schumer,’ 4:30 p.m., Spring Studios, 50 Varick St.; ‘Cobain,’ 7 p.m., Spring Studios

‘Mojave’

Oscar Isaac, one of the best and most exciting actors around, headlines a thriller about a disaffected artist and a drifter set in the eponymous California desert, written and directed by the Oscar-winning screenwriter William Monahan (“The Departed”). If Isaac’s in it, we’re interested. Screening: 9:15 p.m., Regal Cinemas Battery Park, 102 North End Ave.

‘Ashby’

Nat Wolff, Mickey Rourke, and Emma Roberts star in a film that centers around socially awkward Ed Wallis (Nat Wolff) who just wants to fit in. Nat’s neighbor Ashby (Rourke) gets pulled into the mentor role but has his own way of dealing out advice. This advice falls on deaf ears when Nat learns of Ashby’s former role as a CIA assassin. Screening: 9:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.