Another day, another Twitter feud fueled by President Donald Trump's handle.

The president has insulted more than 300 people, places and things on Twitter since announcing his presidential run in June 2015, according to the New York Times.

Below, we take a look at the many celebrities who have been the target of Trump's tweets within that time period, including Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, Arnold Schwarzenegger and, of course, Megyn Kelly.

Michelle Wolf: 'Filthy 'comedian'' You can't roast the president and not expect a response, can you? Comedian Michelle Wolf took aim at Trump and others during the 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner on April 28, 2018, in a 20-minute monologue that drew opposition and support from a divided audience. Trump took it as an opportunity to call for the end of the annual dinner entirely, saying Wolf's monologue was "a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for." "The White House Correspondents' Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy 'comedian' totally bombed (couldn't even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!" Trump tweeted on April 30, 2018.

Alec Baldwin: 'Totally unwatchable' Alec Baldwin sends a dig Trump's way, Trump fires back ... via Twitter, naturally. Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter on March 1, 2018, that playing the president on "Saturday Night Live" has become "like agony" for him. One day later, Trump tweeted that "it was agony for those who were forced to watch." Burn. The president continued: "Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!" Baldwin threw a verbal punch the president's way on March 12, 2018, during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" explaining that no one is "forced to watch" the late-night sketch show. "I found that out. We don't force anyone to watch. Trump forces people to listen to him, I guess we call them government employees." It was never a secret that Trump wasn't a fan of Baldwin's "SNL" impression, though. He first called the skit a "hit job" and later said it was "not funny" and "totally unwatchable." "The Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad," he tweeted on Dec. 4, 2016.

Oprah: 'Very insecure' After weeks of buzz surrounding a potential Oprah 2020 run, Trump blasted the former TV host as "insecure" while appearing on "60 Minutes" on Feb. 18, 2018. During the episode, Oprah spoke with a panel of Trump's supporters and opponents to see where the country stands one year after he became president. Trump, clearly, wasn't a fan, writing on Twitter: "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" Speculation of a potential Oprah candidacy peaked after the Golden Globes. But Oprah cleared it up (sort of) while taping her "SuperSoul Sunday" podcast on Feb. 7 saying she wasn't planning to run.

Mika Brzezinski: 'Bleeding badly' The president bashed MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in two separate tweets on June 29, 2017. "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump wrote, implying that Brzezinski had undergone plastic surgery. She appeared to respond to the president's claims later that morning when she posted a photo of a Cheerios box that read "Made For Little Hands."

Kathy Griffin: 'Sick!' Kathy Griffin may have started this one, but Trump responded on Twitter nonetheless. The president said the comedian "should be ashamed" of herself after posing for a photo shoot featuring a beheaded, bloody Trump. "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump wrote on May 31, 2017. Griffin apologized one day before Trump's tweet in a video, saying she knew she "crossed the line."

Rosie O'Donnell: 'We finally agree on something' Trump's sparring with the comedian far precedes his presidency. He tweeted that she was "rude, crude, obnoxious and dumb" and "mentally sick" in 2014, "totally irrelevant" in 2013, a "loser" in 2012 and "not funny or talented" in 2011. But Trump's tweets since taking office have been Rosie-free - until a backhanded compliment arrived on May 11, 2017, two days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. He retweeted a post O'Donnell had made on Dec. 20, 2016, and added, "We finally agree on something Rosie."

Snoop Dogg: 'Failing career and all' "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" Trump tweeted on March 15, 2017, in response to Snoop's music video for "Lavender," which featured a scene of the rapper firing a fake pistol at a clown dressed like the president.

Mark Cuban: 'Not smart enough to run for president' "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!" Trump tweeted about the "Shark Tank" entrepreneur on Feb. 12, 2017.

Chuck Schumer: 'Fake tears' Trump asked to start "an immediate investigation" into "fake tears" Schumer after calling him a "clown" in a series of tweets on Jan. 5, Jan. 31 and March 3. Then, on the day (May 9) the president fired Comey, he returned to the emotional, tweeting, "Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant."

Meryl Streep: 'Over-rated actress' One day after Meryl Streep gave her powerful and politically charged Golden Globes speech, Trump took to Twitter to call her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood." "For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that)," Trump tweeted on Jan. 9, 2017.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'Swamped' by poor ratings You didn't think Arnold Schwarzenegger leaving "Celebrity Apprentice" would go without comment from Trump, did you? He cited "baggage" as his reasoning, which implied a connection to the many tweets the show's former host had sent out. Commenting on the show's poor ratings back in January, Trump wrote, "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings matching, DJT." After the news of Schwarzenegger's departure from the show, Trump weighed in on Twitter yet again -- saying it wasn't a voluntary decision but that "he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings." Schwarzenegger hit back on Twitter: "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker."

Megyn Kelly: 'Highly overrated' Perhaps Trump's favorite person to Tweet about, Megyn Kelly has taken the brunt of numerous comments from the president. From telling her to get her facts straight, to calling her a "highly overrated anchor," and simply "crazy," the list can go on and on. Their back-and-fourth Twitter feud seems to have begun back in 2015, when Trump said she "really bombed" as moderator during an August Fox News debate. He has since called her "sick," a "lightweight" and "so average in so many ways," among other things.

'So-called' A-listers Hillary Clinton's list of celebrity supporters was (and still is) extensive. "The so-called 'A' list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016.

'Highly overrated' cast of 'Hamilton' That's OK. "Hamilton" isn't the buzziest production of our generation, or anything like that. The cast is actually "highly overrated," according to a tweet Trump sent on Nov. 20, 2016.

Katie Couric: 'Third rate reporter' "Katie Couric, the third rate reporter, who has been largely forgotten, should be ashamed of herself for the fraudulent editing of her doc," Trump tweeted on May 31, 2016. Couric tweets about Trump pretty often, and appeared on "Late Night with Seth Myers" on Jan. 25, 2017, to speak about the president's rocky relationship with the media. "I think it's a bit scary to see such an adversarial relationship with the press, because as he tries to cast doubts on the credibility of a free press," Couric said.

Joy Behar: 'Fired for lack of ratings' In yet another attack on "The View," Trump bashed co-host Joy Behar on Jan. 7, 2016. "Joy Behar, who was fired from her last show for lack of ratings, is even worse on @TheView. We love Barbara," he wrote, referring to Barbara Walters who left the show she helped create in 2014.

Whoopi Goldberg: 'Terrible. Very sad' Sorry, Whoopi, Trump misses Barbara Walters. On Jan. 7, 2016, the president tweeted that "The View" ("once great") is now "in total freefall." "Whoopi Goldberg is terrible. Very sad!" he wrote. "The View" wrote back thanking Trump for watching.

Samuel L. Jackson: 'Not a fan' In case you were wondering what the president thinks of Samuel L. Jackson (who previously said he'd flee the country if Trump won): "I don't know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials--boring. Not a fan," Trump tweeted on Jan. 6, 2016.

Woody Johnson: Couldn't make it to playoffs Even one of Trump's oldest friends isn't safe from his Twitter bashing. Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, was chosen to be Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom. "Woody Johnson, owner of the NYJets, is @JebBush's finance chairman. If Woody would've been w/me, he would've been in the playoffs, at least!" Trump tweeted on Jan. 4, 2016.

Ronda Rousey: 'Not a nice person' Losing her first match ever in a second-round knockout that shocked fans and the UFC world on Nov. 16, 2016, was hard enough for Rousey without Trump chiming in. "Glad to see that @RondaRousey lost her championship fight last night. Was soundly beaten - not a nice person," he tweeted on Nov. 15, 2016.

John Oliver: 'A waste of time & energy' John Oliver, who regularly blasts Trump on his late-night show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," asked the president to appear on his show back before the election on Oct. 31, 2015. Trump denied the request, calling it a "waste of time & energy" for him to appear on "his very boring and low rated show."

Anderson Cooper: 'Absolutley worst' Anderson Cooper apparently has "the absolutely worst anti-Trump talking heads on his show," according to a Trump tweet sent out on July 22, 2016. "Dopey writer O'brian knows nothing about me or my wealth. A waste," he wrote.

Paulina Vega: 'Hypocrite' This one was a saga. It started when former Miss Universe Paulina Vega posted her opinion on Trump's immigration policies on July 2, 2015. A few days later, the then-presidential candidate called her a "hypocrite" on Twitter. "Miss Universe, Paulina Vega, criticized me for telling the truth about illegal immigration, but then said she would keep the crown-Hypocrite," he wrote. "Like I said in my statement, I'm naturally worried - not only as Miss Universe but as a Colombian and a human being - when injustices are going on," she later told Latina Magazine.

Nicole Wallace: 'Doesn't have a clue' ".@WhoopiGoldberg had better surround herself with better hosts than Nicole Wallace, who doesn't have a clue. The show is close to death!" Trump tweeted about "The View" on June 24, 2015.

Neil Young: 'Total hypocrite' Musician Neil Young asked Trump to stop using his song "Rockin' in the Free World" after the track was played during a rally announcing his presidential run. When Young claimed the now-president didn't have the rights to the track, Trump took the feud to Twitter claiming that Young "came to my office looking for $$ on an audio deal & called me last week to go to his concert." On June 24, 2015, Trump posted a photo of himself and Young shaking hands. The saga continued through June 2016 when Young posted a video to his Facebook page explaining that Trump had been continuously featuring his music without permission.