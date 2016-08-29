VMAs 2016: Drake says he’s in love with Rihanna

Rihanna and Drake shared an emotional moment — and maybe a kiss — at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.

Introducing Rihanna before her acceptance of the Video Vanguard Award, Drake confessed his love for the star.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said. “She’s one of my best friends in the world.”

After handing her the award, Drake appeared to go in for a kiss, but it’s unclear exactly what happened.

The two did walk offstage holding hands after Rihanna’s speech.

Fans of the former couple were quick to respond on Twitter.

“Waiting for @drake to pop that question……the internet would BLOW UP #VMAS,” one wrote.

“Sooooo are they like official now!? #VMAs @rihanna @Drake,” another fan asked.