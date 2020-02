Will Whoopi wear a ‘Ghost’ costume for the parade?

Whoopi Goldberg will marshal in the Village Halloween Parade this year.

As Grand Marshal, the Academy Award-winning actress and “View” co-host will lead the 41st annual procession down Sixth Avenue, microphone in hand, on Friday, Oct. 31.

Goldberg will speak directly to fans from the pulpit of a float decorated in a “Garden of Earthly Delights” theme.

“As a native New Yorker, I am thrilled to be a part of such a time-honored tradition,” Goldberg said in a statement.