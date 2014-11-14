Will ‘Sex and the City’ return to HBO?

The creator of HBO’s “Sex and the City” hints that the series may return.

Sarah Jessica Parker may have been kicked off of Carrie Bradshaw’s stoop, but that doesn’t mean New York isn’t ready for the return of its most famous fictional lady clique.

Michael Patrick King, creator of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” hints that the series may return in a recent interview with E! Online.

“With the new streaming service, all bets are off,” King said. “There’s a chance [for more of ‘The Comeback’ and ‘Sex and the City’], but I have no idea what the streaming world will be like… And as far as ‘Sex and the City’ goes, the mere fact that it is still so alive, and not just on the gym TV’s, not just on the Precor, but that people are still wondering about these girls, you never know. It could come back at some point.”

Yes, ‘SATC’ fans, you may soon be able to binge watch new episodes on HBO’s streaming service. Start spreading the hype faster than Mr. Big can run away from his own wedding, because we really want this to happen

Keep your Manolos crossed: Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte in today’s NYC would be totally epic.