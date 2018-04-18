It’s the “YO! MTV Raps” remix.

Almost 30 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1988, MTV premiered what would become the go-to hip-hop television show of its time.

Now, in 2018, MTV is relaunching the franchise with a live performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, June 1. The “YO! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience” will feature appearances by such iconic alumni and hip-hop legends as Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, Yo-Yo, Onyx, Pharcyde, Melle Mel & The Furious Five, and more, according to MTV.

Eminem, Method Man, Redman and others will make video appearances as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and Barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. You can also purchase tickets at the American Express Box Office on Saturday at noon.

The show will also be viewable via livestream.