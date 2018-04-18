Entertainment ‘Yo MTV Raps’ 30th anniversary to be celebrated with Brooklyn concert The Barclays Center show will feature hip-hop icons Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B. & Rakim, Fat Joe and more. Big Daddy Kane is set to perform at "YO! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience" at Barclays Center on June 1. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk By Colter Hettich colter.hettich@amny.com @majorhettich Updated April 18, 2018 3:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email It’s the “YO! MTV Raps” remix. Almost 30 years ago, on Aug. 6, 1988, MTV premiered what would become the go-to hip-hop television show of its time. Now, in 2018, MTV is relaunching the franchise with a live performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, June 1. The “YO! MTV Raps: 30th Anniversary Experience” will feature appearances by such iconic alumni and hip-hop legends as Big Daddy Kane and the Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Fat Joe, Yo-Yo, Onyx, Pharcyde, Melle Mel & The Furious Five, and more, according to MTV. Eminem, Method Man, Redman and others will make video appearances as well. Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and Barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. You can also purchase tickets at the American Express Box Office on Saturday at noon. The show will also be viewable via livestream. By Colter Hettich colter.hettich@amny.com @majorhettich Colter joined amNewYork as associate editor in 2017, and has worked as a news editor and designer in New York City since 2011. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Spend your concert dollars wisely Here's who to see around the city. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.