How to balance and support your health in the age of COVID-19

By Talia Segal Fidler, Board-certified Holistic Nutrition Coach, The Lodge at Woodloch

Nutrition, physical activity, sleep and stress management are the foundations for good health.

Like a table with four legs, if one leg is shorter or missing, it will not be stable.

5 Tips to balance and support your health during challenging times:

1. Health begins in the kitchen – What we choose to put in our body has a direct effect on our physical, mental and emotional well-being. Enhance your immune system with fresh, wholesome foods. Eat the rainbow – Diversity is key to a healthy balanced diet with wholesome, nutritious food. When shopping, look for plenty of fresh colorful seasonal vegetables and fruit. Leave the junk food at the supermarket. Avoid sugar! Sugar can depress the immune system. Read labels for hidden sugar.

2. Practice mindful eating – Eat your meals while sitting down at the table, not in front of the television or computer. Eat slowly and take at least 20 minutes to finish the meal.

3. Calm your mind – Include in your daily routine healthy ways to deal with stress so you are not living in a constant state of alarm. Prioritize a daily relaxation time and choose a technique that works best for you. Yoga, meditation, abdominal deep breathing, massage or a 30 minutes walk outside are just a few of my favorite tools to reduce stress.

4. Exercise is a great way to reduce stress, burn fat and improve emotional and physical well-being. Regular exercise not only benefit every part of the body, it also benefits our mind.

5. Keep a regular sleep routine. Your sleep timing plays an important role in sleep quality and daytime performance. It is critically important that you sleep 7 to 9 hours a night. Too many Americans are living their lives in a sleep-deprived state. Going to bed and waking up at a regular time each day will help your body maintain a sense of normalcy.

If you’re looking for a heart-healthy diet, check out the Mediterranean Diet. Based on the cuisine of countries bordering the Mediterranean sea, the components include vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy fats, a weekly intake of fish, poultry, beans and eggs, moderate portions of dairy products and a limited intake of red meat.

Olive oil is the primary source of healthy fat of the Mediterranean diet, providing monounsaturated fat, which has been found to lower the low-density lipoprotein (LDL or “bad”) cholesterol levels. It is high in antioxidants and offers many other benefits to our health and longevity.

Try my favourite summer salad recipe with a drizzle of olive oil

Enjoy!

Tomatoes cucumber salad with olive oil and lemon dressing

Ingredients:

3 cups diced tomatoes

3 cups chopped cucumbers

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Diced red onion (optional)

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh squeeze lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl.

Toss well to combine and serve.

