A Bronx Zoo staple exhibit is celebrating 50 years since it first opened at the zoo.

The World of Birds exhibit was designed to connect the public with a wide variety of birds and nature as well as conservation. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has been a leader in the conservation of birds for over 100 years.

The World of Birds exhibit covers 30,000 square feet and leads guests through different bird habitats. The unique design allows natural light into the exhibit for the birds to enjoy.

For more information about the World of Birds 50th anniversary, visit wcs.org.