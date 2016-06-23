Ben & Jerry’s, New Belgium Brewing to make Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Not a big fan of beer? How about beer that tastes like ice cream?

New Belgium Brewing and Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up to create Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale — a beer for the ice cream lover.

The ale will hit shelves in New York City in October. Proceeds from the six-packs will benefit Protect Our Writers, a nonprofit that aims to raise climate change awareness.

Last fall, the brewing company released Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale, also inspired by a Ben & Jerry’s flavor.

Will the new ale really taste like cookie dough? You’ll have to wait and see.