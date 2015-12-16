Brodo and Morgenstern’s bone broth hot cocoa

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get a cup of savory hot cocoa at Morgenstern’s. Photo Credit: mtaphotos via Flickr

Hip foodie spots Brodo and Morgenstern’s are collaborating on a special winter dish that may excite you. (Or maybe not.)

The St. Nick is beef bone broth and ginger with melted bitter cocoa and coconut cream.

Brodo blew up last year when chef Marco Canora opened the window at Hearth and served steaming hot cups of broth. And sure why not? Broth is good for you and wonderful on cold days!

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream is a real treat on warm days, the opposite of Brodo broth. And Morgenstern’s only sells the most interesting flavors, from strawberry sassafras to Fernet black walnut.

So how is it when sweet and savory meet? Most of the time, it’s heaven in your mouth. In the case of the Brodo x Morgenstern’s collab, the combination is more like a car accident you can’t look away from. The flavor is intense, and mostly meaty. While it’s not the best tasting thing ever, you can’t stop drinking it.