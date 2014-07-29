Brooklyn Brewery eyes Staten Island location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Is Staten Island the new Williamsburg?

Probably not, but a longtime staple of the North Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood is looking for a location for a new brewery, and Staten Island and the lower Hudson Valley are both being considered, said Eric Ottaway, general manager of Brooklyn Brewery.

Crain’s New York Business reported on Monday that one contendor was a $70 million, 200,000 square-foot facility along the borough’s western shore.

“Staten Island is one of the locations that looks the most promising given our requirements,” Ottaway said in an email. Requirements include: proximity to ports and highways, direct rail access and sewer and water connections.

According to Crain’s, a report by the New York City Regional Economic Development Council, which is working with Brooklyn Brewery to locate a new site, details the Staten Island proposal. The brewer needs to increase production in order to meet what is largely international demand.

“We are excited about the support of the NYC Regional Economic Council,” Ottaway said, adding that they hope to be ready to brew beer in a new facility by 2017.

Williamsburgers, don’t worry. Ottaway says they will continue operations there, too.

“Regardless of our plans for a new facility, we will always have a brewery in Brooklyn,” he said. “It’s our home, and always will be. We helped create today’s Williamsburg and we look forward to remaining a part of the community for years to come.”