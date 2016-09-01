Charlie Palmer offering free steak sandwiches in midtown

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Heading back to work after a long weekend can be rough, but a free steak sandwich from Charlie Palmer may make it a bit easier.

The midtown steakhouse will give out free steak sandwiches on Tuesday to the first 50 guests as a promotion for its to-go lunches. Charlie Palmer’s opens at 11:30 a.m., so get there early.

The to-go lunches, which include an Angus steak sandwich for $6, a Caesar salad for $6 and $2 homemade truffle chips, are available next Tuesday through Friday.

In order to snag this lunch deal, all you need is proof of following any of Charlie Palmer’s social media platforms (@CPSteakNY).

Charlie Palmer Steak is located at 5 E. 54th St.