Chef Michele Mazza’s Sausage and Chestnut Stuffing

CHEF MICHELE MAZZA’S SAUSAGE AND CHUSTNUT STUFFING

Ingredients:

1/4 lb 7 grain bread

6 oz no fennel sausage taken out of its casing

1 vadalia onion chopped

1 carrot pealed and chopped

3 stalks of celery chopped

10 Roasted chestnuts pealed and chopped

Turkey stock as needed

1/2 lb butter melted

1 rosemary sprig

8 sage leaves

Salt and pepper

Method:

In a large saute pan, heat 2 oz. of olive oil and add sausage until brown.

When brown, add carrots, onions, and celery and cook until vegetables are

soft. Next, mix in chopped roasted chestnuts, sage, and rosemary. When

ingredients are thoroughly cooked and flavors combined, place all into a

mixing bowl with seven-grain bread. Add turkey stock until moist,

seasoning with salt and pepper and mixing all ingredients well.

Place in a baking pan and drizzle the top with butter. Then, place in pre-

heated oven at 350 degrees, covered for 25 minutes. Remove cover and

cook for another 10 minutes until the top is brown.