Baked by Melissa’s Cupcarons combine two tiny desserts

The mini mash-up dessert you didn’t even know you wanted arrived in Manhattan today: Cupcarons!

Baked by Melissa has created a mini-cupcake and French macaron hybrid cute enough to sugar-coat the experience of anticipating yet another mash-up creation.

The Cupcarons are made from Bake by Melissa’s bite-sized frosting-filled cupcakes (pro tip: if you strategically eat them in two bites it’s like you get two mini cupcakes), topped with icing, layered with a tiny macaron shell and drizzled with colorful sugary topping.

These petite sweets are available starting on March 20th and come in three flavors: Strawberry Cream, Chocolate Graham and Cotton Candy.

Cupcarons start at $1 each or $20 for 25.

Ooh la la!