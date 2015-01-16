Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Momofuku Chef ‘Ramen-is-Dead’ David Chang fries up a ‘Ramlet’

By
0
comments
Posted on

Momofuku Chef Ramen-is-Dead David Chang has a new ramen mash-up for his fans: The Ramlet.

Except this ramen creation lacks an essential ingredient: noodles.

Chang, who has been known to top his uncooked instant noodles with a packet of MSG-heavy soup seasoning (pork stock, freeze dried vegetables and tons of MSG), says in his new Lucky Peach video that the flavoring seemed like “amazing ingredient to season eggs.” Basically, because it’s salt.

Chang makes The Ramlet using gourmet French omelet techique, soft scrambling the eggs and dusting the finish product with white pepper.

But if ramen is so over, why bother making a Ramlet at all? And without noodles? Come on Chang. You know we all want noodles for breakfast!

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC