Here’s how to get free breakfast in bed Saturday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Go ahead and stay out all night Friday, Manhattan, your bacon will be delivered for free Saturday morning.

In order to celebrate the return of Barclay’s Premier League on August 8, a British sports thing you may or may not care about, NBC Sports and UberEATS have teamed up to deliver free English Breakfast to hung-over and hungry all-stars on Saturday morning.

Starting at 7:45 a.m., UberEats will deliver free breakfast from The Peacock right to your door — if you live between 14th and 59th Streets–, until the bacon runs out.

You may have just crawled out of your stupidly late/early Friday night Uber, but you can use your Uber app to request UberEats when you wake up (or before you go to bed) for your best shot at this first-come, first-served breakfast.

If you care about British football or breakfast, you can use the hashtag #BPLonNBC to share your love for free morning food.