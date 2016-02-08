Free Chipotle burritos promised after all restaurants closed for four hours

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Chipotle is giving out rainchecks for free burritos. Photo Credit: Tara Mc Manus via Facebook

In free food news, Chipotle’s website directed customers to text “rain check” to 888-222. What for? Free burritos!

All Chipotle locations closed on Monday for four hours for a companywide meeting to address food quality. Because this closure deprived loyal Chipotle fans of their daily dose, the company said it would offer rain checks.

“If we messed up your lunch plans today, follow the steps and we’ll hook you up,” the company promised on its website.

The promotion continues until 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and is subject to change. The website says a “no longer available” response is possible.