Get free grilled cheese at this Lower East Side eatery

The Lower East Side’s Cheese Grille is dishing out free grub this week.

Grab a complimentary grilled cheese made with cheddar sandwiched between two pieces of bread from Balthazar between 2 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

For paying customers, the eatery offers mac and cheese, as well as 12 varities of savory and sweet grilled cheeses, priced between $6 and $9.

Last year, the cafe offered a similar deal, pairing its free grilled cheese with live music and comedy.

The event coincides with the annual National Grilled Cheese Day.

Cheese Grille is located at 188 Allen St. in Manhattan. For more information, visit cheesegrille.com