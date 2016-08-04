Ice cream sandwich from Kossar’s and Ice & Vice merges everything bagels and black-and-white cookies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two iconic New York City foods have come together for a collaboration, and it’s a flavor bomb.

Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys has teamed up with Ice & Vice to create a limited-edition ice cream sandwich. Here’s what you get: two black and white cookies, Basic B ice cream (Mexican vanilla, black lava sea salt) from Ice & Vice, everything bagel seasoning.

The sandwich is only available through Aug. 7, but Kossar’s is doing collaborations all month long. Next up: Ivan Ramen’s bonito melt.

All the proceeds go to Edible Schoolyard NYC, which teaches gardening, cooking and healthy eating to schoolchildren.

The special is available at both Kossar’s, 367 Grand St., and Ice & Vice, 221 E Broadway.