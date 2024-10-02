Le Coin, Meatpacking District’s newest culinary masterpiece, fuses fine art and dining

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Executive Chef Sebastien Chaoui of the brand new Le Coin restaurant in the Meatpacking District has a creative process akin to an artist who carries a sketchbook everywhere in case inspiration strikes.

“I write down all my ideas,” he says, “wherever I am.”

His artistry is visual as well, as he explains: “I work like a painter — I’m very visual. I try to work with a color palette. … My last menu was light green, purple and off-white. If you are a chef, you love art.”

That is not to say that his food is based solely on looks. His mix of flavors produces elegantly simple yet rich dishes, as in his signature scallop dish, La Saint-Jacques, which is comprised of seared dry sea scallops on the half shell, blood orange beurre blanc, and leeks in a pine nut compote.

“It’s all about the technique and the sourcing,” Chaoui notes. “I’m all about the best cheese, the best bread. Even if you are doing something simple, you have to use the best.”

Chaoui’s experience includes stints at Maitre Corbeau, a Michelin 2-star restaurant and Hotel National des Invalides in Paris, as well as New York’s former Coco J’adore and La Petite Maison. Sean Largotta, managing director of Le Coin, selected Chaoui to head up the team.

“We chose Chef Sebastien for his Parisian training and his seasoned experience, including training and cooking in a Michelin-starred French restaurant,” he says. “I read about Chef before I interviewed him, and after meeting I quickly knew he was the perfect fit. Chef Sebastien didn’t need to adapt to our vision for Le Coin, he has lived our vision!

“With roots in Paris and years spent cooking by the Mediterranean Sea in Corsica, he brings all the flavor, refinement and culinary skill we were looking for to elevate Le Coin,” Largotta continues. “Combine that versatility with his passion, creative vision, an ability to consistently execute at a high level, his love for wine and an educated understanding of the pairing process – he’s a bit of a unicorn when it comes to chefs working in the US. He checked boxes no one else could check.”

Chaoui mentions that working in New York differs from France, “where everyone is classically trained.” But he has nothing but praise for his staff.

“I have a great kitchen,” he says. “They have a great mentality and they all want to learn.”

And, he says, “I love New York – it’s like Paris, it’s just bigger.”

He admits that as far as his ingredients go, “in Europe, everything that you get is the best, but the food here is much better than it was 17 years ago.”

The charming decor, designed by Olivier Weppe, is enhanced with a selection of color and black and white photography curated by Paris Chong, gallery director of Leica Gallery LA, who had a specific plan for the eatery.

“I had to think about the size and space that pieces were being placed into and of course the color palette – but more than that, I wanted to choose artists that would be able to bring their energy and personalities into Le Coin along with their beautiful art,” she explains. “I wanted to make sure that the art would resonate with everyone, not just art lovers.”

Some of the photographers included are Mathieu Bitton, Dominique Crenn, Jesse Diamond, and Mona Kuhn.

Chaoui, who uses Bistronomy — a culinary style that combines bistro foods and dishes with gastronomic cooking methods — plans to begin introducing specials in the spring. For now, the menu is set.

“That will come, and it will be a big part of the restaurant,” he notes. “We have a challenge — we have a lot to do. I want to put Le Coin on the map. I want people who have the experience to want to come back. I want to have the best restaurant in Manhattan! And when I get the Michelin star, my job will be done.”

For more information and reservation inquiries, visit lecoinnyc.com and follow along on Instagram @lecoinnyc.