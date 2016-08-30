Mimi Cheng’s teams up with Gerardo Gonzalez for latest dumpling creation

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former El Rey chef Gerardo Gonzalez is launching his own restaurant Lalo this fall in Chinatown, and you can get a taste of what’s to come next month.

The celebrated chef is the latest to collaborate with East Village dumpling shop Mimi Cheng’s, joining the likes of By Chloe, Emily’s, Mile End and Luke’s Lobster.

Throughout September, visitors to Mimi Cheng’s (179 Second Ave.) can order a special dumpling that plays on Gonzalez’s Latin upbringing.

His limited-edition dumpling will be stuffed with squid, Mexican chorizo, long grain rice, hibiscus, citrus and onions, and served with smoked paprika and hibiscus reduction.

The special will be available from Sept. 1-30 and cost $11.95 for six dumplings and $13.95 for eight. For more info visit mimichengs.com.