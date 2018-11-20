Miracle and Sippin’ Santa pop-up bars return to NYC for the holidays

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Whether we’ve been naughty or nice this year, Santa is bringing Christmas “miracles” to New York City.

The popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar, Miracle, is returning with four locations, including one in Brooklyn for the very first time.

The bars will open on Black Friday at Boilermaker at 13 First Ave.; at Mace at 649 E. Ninth St.; 505 E. 12th St.; and on the corner of Bedford Avenue and Grand Street in Williamsburg. Each bar is decked out with fun and festive decorations, from Santa statuettes to sparking garland, packaged presents and fake snow.

And while three of the locations will be traditional Miracle bars, the pop-up at Boilermaker will be a tiki-themed “Sippin’ Santa.” Under the guidance of tiki-expert Jeff “Beachbum” Berry and bartender Brad Smith, the Sippin’ Santa bar puts a beachy spin on Christmas with tropical, holiday-themed cocktails.

“The growth of Miracle and the love that guests have for this concept has been completely amazing,” Joann Spiegel, the pop-up’s manager said. “Our partnership with [Berry] will be a fun and new way to elevate our Sippin’ Santa locations this year as the love of tiki continues to grow in the U.S.”

The drink menus feature the following cocktails:

Miracle

Christmapolitan Vodka: Elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, rosemary, lime, absinthe mist

Snowball Old Fashioned: Butterscotch rye, spiced demerara, wormwood bitters, orange zest

Bad Santa (served hot): Hot milk punch with Barbados rum, Trinidad Overproof Rum, Batavia Arrack, pineapple juice, lemon juice, almond milk, eight spices, coconut water, coconut oil

Christmas Carol Barrel: Aged rum, Aquavit, Amaro, pumpkin pie, Demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, Angostura bitters

Koala-La La La, La La La La Gin: Pine, dry vermouth, lime, eucalyptus syrup, orange bitters

Gingerbread Flip: Bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule Tiki bitters, whole egg, nutmeg

Run Run Rudolph: Prosecco, gin, mulled wine puree, lemon, cane syrup

Jingle Balls Nog: Cognac, Pedro Ximenez sherry, brown butter, cinnamon, cherry, vanilla, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, nutmeg

And A Partridge In A Pear Tree: Reposado tequila, pear brandy, mezcal, spiced Demerara syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura bitters, cinnamon

Shots: Nice shot (rum, peppermint, chocolate); naughty shot (bourbon, cinnamon)







2018 Sippin’ Santa

Kris Kringle Colada: Dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, Allspice Liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut

Sippin Santa: Aged Demerara rum, Averna, lemon juice, orange juice, gingerbread mix

Grinch Grog: Blanco Tequila, Herbal Liqueur, pine, pear, lemon juice, Grinch syrup

Mele Kalikimaka: London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, lime juice, cranberry syrup, Allspice Liqueur, Herbsaint

Blue Christmas: Vodka, Blue Curacao, apricot brandy, lemon juice, cream of coconut

Kana Kaloka Swizzle: Plantation OFTD Rum, lime juice, swizzle syrup

Hawaiian Milk Punch: Bourbon, cream, chai syrup, sarsaparilla and tobacco bitters, nutmeg

Rudolph Shoots The Curl: Fernet Branca Menta, Averna, dark chocolate liqueur

The drinks, which go for $16 and $7 per shot, are always served in quirky holiday mugs, highballs and rocks glasses, some of which can be purchased. Miracle will donate 10 percent of proceeds from the sale of select glassware to Action Against Hunger.

If you want to go with a larger group, Miracle on 12th Street will take reservations for parties of eight or more people. Miracle on Ninth Street doesn’t take reservations, however.

Miracle, which is open through Dec. 31, is celebrating its fifth year — creator Greg Boehm’s first pop-up was at Mace, his East Village cocktail bar, when at the prodding of his mother, he went all out to decorate it for Christmas and offered holiday-themed drinks. Now there are more than 90 pop-up locations, including Sippin’ Santas, across the world.