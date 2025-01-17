Medium Rare is offering free steak frites to couples who get engaged on Valentine’s Day.

Looking to pop the question this Valentine’s Day? Medium Rare is looking to help sweeten the deal.

On Feb. 14, those who propose to their significant others at one of the nine Medium Rare restaurants, including their recently opened New York location (488 3rd Ave.), will win a free Steak Frites dinner on their wedding anniversary for the rest of their married life.

Mark Bucher, owner of Medium Rare, told amNewYork Metro that this tradition started at Medium Rare’s D.C. location over 10 years ago to draw in more couples on Valentine’s Day. Medium Rare’s Steak Frites dinner includes a culotte steak served with Medium Rare’s famous secret sauce, French fries, a side salad, and rustic bread for $34.95, with complimentary second servings of steak and fries.

Bucher says there’s something about the Steak Frites that brings people together.

“Well, let’s just say there’s magic in our secret sauce and let’s not shade the hot fudge on the sundae for the ultimate in romance,” said Bucher. “We usually see 1-2 happen each year. Then, if any couples have a kid and name them Mark or Tom (my business partner), they may eat for free forever.”

For more information on Medium Rare, visit mediumrarerestaurant.com.