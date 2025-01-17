Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Holidays

Here’s how you can name your ex after a rat this Valentine’s Day

By Posted on
Your ex could be a member of the Rat Roster basketball team.
Your ex could be a member of the Rat Roster basketball team.
Photo courtesy of BetUS

Valentine’s Day is about a month away, and for some, the holiday is not one they look forward to.

If you have a toxic ex, BetUS is giving New Yorkers the chance to name a rat basketball player after them.

The Rat Roster will consist of five rats, named after some of New York City’s most devious “love rats.” To enter the contest, you fill out the form on the BetUS website and select which rat you’d like to name your ex after by jersey number. Then, after filling in your ex’s name, submit your story about your best (worst) story about them. The top 5 best ex-stories will be chosen.

“They say the opposite of love isn’t hate—it’s indifference. So this Valentine’s Day, make your love or hate loud and clear by naming one of our nibbling, dribbling rodents after your ex,” said Andres Vargas, Head Content Editor at BetUS. “In a city like New York, where both the dating crisis and rat problem run wild, why not take out the trash in more ways than one? Turn your messy memories into something unforgettable. Transform your dating disasters into an All-Star draft pick, where every squeak, dribble, and whistle-blow reflects the drama they left behind giving your ex the legacy they deserve.” 

Participating in the contest costs $15. Those who win will receive a personalized certificate to commemorate your Rat Roster player, making it the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.

Applications close on Feb. 14. For more information, visit betus.com.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

More in Holidays

More from around NYC