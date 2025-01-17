Here’s how you can name your ex after a rat this Valentine’s Day

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Valentine’s Day is about a month away, and for some, the holiday is not one they look forward to.

If you have a toxic ex, BetUS is giving New Yorkers the chance to name a rat basketball player after them.

The Rat Roster will consist of five rats, named after some of New York City’s most devious “love rats.” To enter the contest, you fill out the form on the BetUS website and select which rat you’d like to name your ex after by jersey number. Then, after filling in your ex’s name, submit your story about your best (worst) story about them. The top 5 best ex-stories will be chosen.

“They say the opposite of love isn’t hate—it’s indifference. So this Valentine’s Day, make your love or hate loud and clear by naming one of our nibbling, dribbling rodents after your ex,” said Andres Vargas, Head Content Editor at BetUS. “In a city like New York, where both the dating crisis and rat problem run wild, why not take out the trash in more ways than one? Turn your messy memories into something unforgettable. Transform your dating disasters into an All-Star draft pick, where every squeak, dribble, and whistle-blow reflects the drama they left behind giving your ex the legacy they deserve.”

Participating in the contest costs $15. Those who win will receive a personalized certificate to commemorate your Rat Roster player, making it the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift to yourself.

Applications close on Feb. 14. For more information, visit betus.com.