Restaurant app tracks NYC’s favorite foods and recovery data in new report

Seated, a restaurant discovery app, put together a roundup of the top cuisines in each neighborhood of New York City.

The most popular restaurants by meal were Maman in Nomad, for breakfast, Rosa Mexicano in Union Square, for brunch, Maman in Tribeca for lunch and dinner, at Rosa Mexicano in Lincoln Center.

In many neighborhoods across the city, the data showed some commonalities between what types of food New Yorkers preferred. In places like Rockefeller Center, Hamilton Heights, Park Slope and Greenwich Village, the app found that locals preferred American cuisine. Overall a majority of the neighborhoods chose American.

Locals chose Seafood as their top cuisine in neighborhoods like Alphabet City, Sunset Park, Mill Basin, and Yorkville. For meal times, places like SoHo, Carroll Gardens and Upper East Side favored brunch.

The app also discovered that New Yorkers are willing to travel for good food. 85% of Seated reservations came from members who were going to another zip code to eat out/pick up food from a restaurant.

People were also more likely to book reservations in advance. 6.5 hours before, without walk-ins, and 1 hour before with walk-ins.

To read the full report, click Seated NYC Report.