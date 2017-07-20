Salt Bae spotted in New York, salting the Statue of Liberty

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Is the Statue of Liberty the OG “Salt Bae”?

The Turkish chef and social media sensation Nusret Gökçe is in New York City right now, ahead of the expected opening of his midtown steakhouse in September. A photograph posted to Instagram Thursday morning captures the man-turned-meme aping the national monument behind him with his signature salt sprinkling gesture.

Gökçe, who owns and operates six steakhouses and four burger joints under the name Nusr-Et in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, is reportedly planning to launch his steakhouse in the CBS building on West 53rd Street.

The butcher and restaurateur is known for the mannered way he pitches and scatters his salt, the sensual way he handles his raw meat and his proclivity for dark shades and fitted white T-shirts.

On his most recent trip to New York City this week (he also visited in March), Instagram videos show his fans — including construction workers in Times Square — mimicking his trademark move.

Gökçe’s restaurant chain did not immediately respond to a request for more information about his itinerary and his latest eatery’s debut.