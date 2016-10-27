Shake Shack’s Son of a Gun Chick’n Shack coming to Madison Square Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shake Shack is bringing Los Angeles to Madison Square Park Friday — in the form of a chicken sandwich.

The iconic burger chain is teaming up with Los Angeles restaurant Son of a Gun to serve the Son of a Gun Chick’n Shack, a re-imagining of the California restaurant’s famous chicken sandwich. The Shake Shack version will feature a crispy chicken breast with spicy bread, butter pickle slaw and rooster aioli, all served atop a potato roll for $6.49.

It’s the continuation of a friendly partnership between the two restaurants; before Shake Shack opened its first Los Angeles location earlier this year, Son of a Gun chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo hosted the burger chain for a pop-up event.

“Now we get to flip the script and bring one of their classic dishes, slightly re-imagined, to NYC,” Mark Rosati, culinary director at Shake Shack, said in a statement.

It’ll be an opportunity to try some well-regarded Left Coast cuisine: Shook and Dotolo have racked up numerous awards, including a jointly won James Beard Award in May for best chef West.

The Son of a Gun Chick’n Shack will be available at the chain’s flagship location in Madison Square Park only for the day, and only as long as supplies last.