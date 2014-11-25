Spotify times turkey roasting with Thanksgiving tunes

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Spotify agrees: this Thanksgiving is all about that baste.

Forget your fluky kitchen timer or even the iPhone alarm you know you’re going to ignore five hours after you put the turkey in the oven. Let Spotify do the kitchen time-keeping for you.

A new Spotify feature “It’s Time for Turkey” allows users (even non-subscribers) to input the weight and preparation of a turkey into the music streaming app, which will determine the ideal cooktime based on the USDA’s suggestions. Choose your genre (think “Americana” or “Club Kitchen”) and start doing the mashed potato while Spotify curates a playlist to last the entire duration of your turkey’s cook time.

Let DJ Turkey take over the kitchen this year while you dance up an appetite as your feast roasts.