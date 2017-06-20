This recipe for Sweetgreen’s new strawberry salad is perfect for summer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s summer at Sweetgreen.

The popular salad chain has started rolling out some summer menu items at its East Coast locations that take advantage of seasonal produce, from a Mexican corn elote bowl to a blueberry basil fresca.

If you’re a fan of the strawberry bounty, you’re covered too, with the Strawberry Fields salad, featuring its namesake berry, as well as snap peas, arugula, spinach, cucumbers, cilantro, feta, sunflower seeds and, for a bit of a kick, a lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette.

For when you can’t satisfy your Sweetgreen fix, chef Michael Stebner shared the recipe for the seasonal salad.

Strawberry Fields

Serves 6

1 lb. mixed lettuces (like red leaf, butter leaf and little gems), chopped up

2 cups strawberries, sliced

2 cups snap peas, raw

1 cup sliced cucumber

1⁄2 cup cilantro leaves, picked

1⁄2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1⁄4 cup toasted sunflower seeds

3⁄4 cup lime cilantro jalapeño dressing (see recipe)

Combine all top ingredients in a large bowl just before serving. Add your desired amount of the dressing. Toss well, and serve immediately.

Lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette

1 clove garlic

1 tbsp. red onion, minced

1 large jalapeño, seeded, chopped

1 small bunch of cilantro, stems removed

1 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. cumin

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

1⁄4 cup lime juice

1⁄4 cup white wine vinegar

1⁄4 cup nutritional yeast flakes (optional)

1 1⁄2 cups grape seed oil

Combine top ingredients in a blender, blend on low to chop everything up, slowly add the oil while blending to create an emulsion. Season to taste with more salt if necessary.