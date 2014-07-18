Uber delivering ice cream via Mister Softee in promotional stunt

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s all about newfangled taxi and car service companies these days. Not even the ever-sacred National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day (Sunday) holidays are spared.

Uber is delivering ice cream to anyone who uses the app and requests the sweet treat on Friday until 5 p.m. and the stunt is going down in cities across the country.

We have to say, this is awesome. Who doesn’t want ice cream on a Friday in July? But there is a downside: availability is limited and it ain’t cheap: $30 for six servings.

We wonder how much Uber knows about the Mister Softee imposters, Master Softee (now New York Ice Cream). If anyone sees one of those trucks delivering #UberIceCream, let us know!