If you're spending time in downtown Manhattan this month, you'll probably notice the streets suddenly flush with well-dressed fashion lovers. February New York Fashion Week is on its way, bringing style's elite along with it. If the week's declining interest hasn't yet caught up with your inner circle, here's what you'll need to know about fashion lovers' favorite time of the year.

When is New York Fashion Week?

NYFW kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 6, and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 13. The week includes fall/winter runway collections and ready-to-wear styles presented by various popular and lesser-known designers including Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff, Nicole Miller and many, many more.

Visit nyfw.com for a full schedule and lineup.

Where is New York Fashion Week held?

The tents in Lincoln Center and Bryant Park have long been replaced by edgier runway settings including a waterfront carnival, converted railway terminals and a former post office. NYFW shows are mainly held at Spring Studios, 6 St. Johns Lane, in TriBeCa. But, some designers will choose to present in more original venues throughout the city.

How can I be a part of New York Fashion Week?

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

You're already a part of the bustle just by stepping out into the streets of Manhattan. Yes, the focus was once entirely on the designs that walk down the runway, but actually, that's only half the important coverage. It's also about what attendees are wearing themselves. Manhattan transforms into meeting points of fashionistas that end up being photographed as if they are celebs.

And, as the attention on the high-end fashion event lessens, more and more designers and brands are opting to host open-to-the-public installations.

How do I get tickets to New York Fashion Week?

Nabbing a ticket is tricky — tickets to runway shows are invitation-only and unless you're a celebrity, getting those front row seats is even harder. But you still get an awesome virtual view of every show for free by watching NYFW's live broadcast at fashionweekonline.com. Following @nyfw on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat is sure to also give you a behind-the-scenes view.

What should I wear to New York Fashion Week?

Two words: comfortable shoes. Getting from show to show (or public event to public event) at New York Fashion Week isn't easy, and trying to do it in your highest heels won't make it any easier. Luckily, sneakers, flats and boots are more in line with current trends than they have been in years past.

That said, if you're heading out on the city streets to show off your unique style, be sure to slip on the most outrageously fashionable footwear you own.