June 30 will be the longest day of your life so far (by one second)

Don’t say Father Time never gave you anything. There will be an extra second on Tuesday to keep Earth and atomic clocks in sync.

There will be a 61-second minute at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday on the Coordinated Universal Time (previously known as Greenwich Mean Time). That means here in NYC, there will be an extra second going at 7:59 p.m. Make your plans accordingly.

An extra second might not seem like that big a deal to us humans, but computers (and the Internet) are not programmed to have an extra second. So it’s possible there could be a massive software glitch, even on the Internet, according to Slate.

While you might think there’s nothing you can accomplish in one second, comedian John Oliver has some ideas at spendyourleapsecondhere.com.

And if this second does break the Internet, then enjoy it.