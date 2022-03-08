New York Cares raises over $650K for annual coat drive

New York Cares, a volunteer organization, raised over $650,000 for its 33rd annual coat drive.

All donations were given to New York City Community Schools and distributed to students and families in need. With this annual coat drive, New York Cares provided warmth to the vulnerable citizens in the city. Distributing a total of 63,813 warm winter coats across New York City. 18,509 coats were distributed in the Bronx, 15,255 coats in Queens, 12,295 coats in Manhattan, approximately 12,053 in Brooklyn and 5,701 coats distributed to agencies in Staten Island.

“Nearly two years since the pandemic began, thousands of New Yorkers are still experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and unemployment, struggling to meet basic needs most of us take for granted. It’s our duty to provide warmth for students, families and seniors who are hungry and shivering in the cold every day,” New York Cares Chief Development Officer Jennifer Goldschein said. “We are incredibly thankful for the generous donations from the individuals and organizations that are committed to helping New York Cares support our neighbors in every borough during this winter season and beyond.

In 2021, New York Cares introduced Coat+, a fundraising campaign focusing on distributing winter coats to address food insecurity and isolation through meal distributions. For those who wish to help monetarily, virtual fundraisers are encouraged due to the limited drop-off locations in the five boroughs, and the significant impact COVID-19 has had on the communities. Overall the organization helped to distribute 262,889 meals throughout the community.

“Our numbers have tripled for food access. Without volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to survive,” Swami Durga Das, Founder of the River Fund, said. “New York Cares has helped us get through this pandemic. Many clients come to our food pantry expecting only to get food, and it brings a smile to their faces to receive a coat they couldn’t have afforded otherwise.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies, Sunshine Foundation, Bank of America, and other contributors make this annual coat drive possible. For more information, visit newyorkcares.org/coat-drive.