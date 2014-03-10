Sample sales at Desigual, Surface to Air and more

Sample sales and discounts: March 10-16

Desigual: March 11-14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Clothingline: 261 W. 36th St. (second floor), btwn Seventh and Eighth aves., 212-947-8748. Clothing and accessories for men, women and kids are on sale.

Surface to Air: March 11-15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; March 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave. (ground floor), btwn 26th and 27th sts., 212-725-5400. Men’s and women’s clothing and accessories are up to 80% off. Pieces from the winter and summer collections are on sale, including a cropped women’s denim jacket for $90 instead of $270, a women’s trench coat for $190 instead of $690, and a men’s leather bomber jacket for $220 instead of $760.

Canvas: March 13-15 and March 17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; March 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 123 W. 17th St., at Sixth Ave., 212-372-7706. Select merchandise including furniture floor samples, vintage furniture, tabletop items, pillows and bedding is up to 90% off.