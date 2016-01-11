State of the Union drinking game: Boozy Barack edition

Feel ready to drink your way through this year’s #SOTU? Yes we [beer] can.
President Obama’s annual (and final) State of the Union is Tuesday.
Do your patriotic duty and watch the speech — while drinking along, of course.
Here are a few tips to keep you on track with your booze intake and patriotic interest:
Drink when …
Obama says, “Let me be clear.”
Obama says, “Make no mistake.”
Obama says, “State of the Union.”
Obama says “change” more than once in a sentence.
Obama mentions New York.
Obama misses an opportunity to tie in NYC.
Obama references “Hamilton: The Musical.”
Obama smiles awkwardly.
Obama points … at nothing.
Only half of Congress claps.
We see FLOTUS’ arms.
Camera catches Sasha or Malia on their iPhones. Drink twice.
You feel an urge to check @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter.
You see something that will definitely be a GIF by morning.