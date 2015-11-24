The latest place to work out is inside a fitness apparel store

Fitness apparel stores aren’t just destinations for workout gear — now, you can increasingly work out there, too.

Here’s a look at three athleisure brands and retailers that are opening studios within their stores. And they all just so happen to be on Fifth Avenue in the fitness studio hub that is the Flatiron District.

Lululemon

Lululemon has several stores throughout NYC to shop its yoga and lifestyle offerings, but last week it opened its first flagship in the city — and its largest store to date. The retail space features workout gear for both men and women on the main floor, as well as a community space in the basement that will be used for free fitness workshops with the brand’s ambassadors. Need some guidance on the latest, hottest classes? A concierge service can offer tips on where to work out and help book guests spots. Shoppers can also share their insider tips on things like the best classes or post-workout smoothies through an interactive digital board. 114 Fifth Ave., 212-675-5286, lululemon.com

Athleta

Fitness classes are held on a regular basis on the floor of Athleta’s NYC retail outlets, but now, one location has a proper, dedicated space for sweating. The Studio opened last week in the basement of Athleta’s Flatiron store, where guests can find free fitness classes daily in Pilates, barre, yoga, HIIT and more, as well as dressing rooms and towels. You can find the schedule and sign up for classes using MindBody. A grand opening on Dec. 5 will also feature a DJ, beauty bar, juice sampling, photo booth and more in addition to the schedule of classes. 126 Fifth Ave., 212-929-0512, athleta.com/flatironstudio

Bandier

The activewear retailer is gearing up to open a new permanent location in the city. Bandier is moving its current Broadway location, which also has been holding fitness classes, and opening a three-story flagship nearby on Fifth Avenue in January. Guests can expect to find a greater selection of fitness apparel and fashion collections, including exclusive collaborations with designers and an expanded sneaker selection, on the first floor; a lounge on the second; and a 3,000-square-foot fitness studio on the third that will host paid classes led by top fitness instructors. Until then, Bandier enthusiasts can get their fix at an Upper East Side pop-up at 731 Lexington Ave. opening Dec. 1 and at the 915 Broadway location until the end of the year. 164 Fifth Ave., bandier.com