Brazen Bronx thief robs gas station: cops

Police are seeking a brazen thief who robbed a Bronx gas station in late September.

According to police sources, the robbery took place during the early hours of Sept. 28 at 2:26 a.m. inside of the Mobil Gas Station located at 2090 Bronxdale Avenue.

Surveillance footage from inside the gas station shows a suspect intimidating a cashier before pushing his way around the counter and greedily clutching wads of cash from the register all the while the worker looked on helplessly. Police say the man made off with about $1,500 in cash.

The suspect made his getaway on foot by fleeing southbound on White Plains Road. Cops described the individual as a man with a dark complexion between the ages of 30 and 40. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray jeans, and gray seekers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.