Two Bronx brutes sought for slashing that left man critically injured

Police need the public’s help in finding two Bronx brutes behind a violent slashing last week that left a 40-year-old man critically injured.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 3:10 p.m. on May 20 in front of the Hotel Ninety-Five at 4387 3rd Ave. in Belmont, just down the block from St. Barnabas Hospital.

Security camera footage that the NYPD released on Sunday evening shows the suspects rolling up to the location inside a gray work van. They then hopped out of the vehicle and walked off-camera to confront the 40-year-old victim as he walked out of the hotel.

Within seconds, cops said, the pair went on the attack, slashing the man repeatedly about his neck and arm. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Following the bloody assault, authorities said, the perpetrators then hopped back inside the van and fled the location southbound along 3rd Avenue toward East Tremont Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 48th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, but he was later stabilized.

One of the suspects, as shown on camera, wore a dark blue baseball cap, a dark blue shirt and gray pants, while his cohort wore a red baseball cap, a red-and-black jacket, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.