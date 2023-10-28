Man in Bronx shot dead at apartment building: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are working to find the suspect who shot a man dead following a dispute on Friday night, law enforcement sources said.

Police said the homicide happened at about 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 27 at an apartment building at 1285 Washington Ave. in Morrisania.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim, a 58-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the man was shot following a dispute with an unidentified suspect, who remains at large at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Murders have doubled in the 42nd Precinct so far in 2023, with 10 homicides reported year-to-date through Oct. 22, according to the most recent CompStat report; at the same point in 2022, five people had been murdered in the command. The precinct also had the same number of shootings as it did a year prior, with 28 incidents.

Anyone with information regarding Friday’s deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.