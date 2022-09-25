Bronx man shot dead after robbery outside strip club

Cops are looking for the killers who shot and killed a Bronx man during a robbery outside a strip club on Saturday night.

Jose Alvarado, 45, of Walton Avenue was gunned down near Club W at 673 Hunts Point Ave. in Hunts Point at about 11:57 p.m. on Sept. 24, police reported.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Alvarado at the location with a bullet wound to his head.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that three unidentified males approached Alvarado after he parked near the strip club and exited his vehicle.

The three suspects then robbed Alvarado, and during the incident, one of the thieves opened fire on him, law enforcement sources said.

According to police, the suspects then hopped into Alvarado’s vehicle, a gray SUV, and fled the location. They were last seen traveling northbound along Hunts Point Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.