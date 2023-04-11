Quantcast
Bronx subway double shooting leaves one teen dead, another wounded

Bronx subway station shooting
Police investigate the scene of a deadly Bronx subway shooting on April 10, 2023.
Photo by Steve Sanchez

Bronx detectives are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two teenagers, killing one of them, at a subway station on Monday evening.

Police said the gunfire erupted at about 10:05 p.m. on April 20 at the Burke Avenue station on the 2/5 line, above White Plains Road, in Allerton.

Officers from the 47th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 12, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found both 17-year-old victims wounded at the scene.

One of the victims, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, was later pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Authorities said the other victim, who took a bullet to his hip, remains in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Bronx detectives at Burke Avenue station
Detectives and police officials on the staircase at the Burke Avenue station in the Bronx after a double shooting on April 10, 2023.Photo by Steve Sanchez

Sources familiar with the case said detectives have not yet determined a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect(s) involved.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

WABC-TV reported that the incident was the third homicide in the subway system so far this year. 

