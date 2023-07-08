Woman stabbed to death in the Bronx, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a woman to death on Friday night.

Police sources said the 39-year-old woman was murdered at the corner of White Plains Road and East 220th Street in Olinville at about 9:35 p.m. on July 7.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

As of Saturday morning, police sources did not have any information about a motive, or the circumstances that led up to the attack. Police believe, however, the victim was unaccompanied at the time.

EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said. The NYPD did not provide a possible description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.