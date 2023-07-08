Quantcast
Bronx

Woman stabbed to death in the Bronx, suspect remains at large: NYPD

Crime scene
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a woman to death on Friday night.

Police sources said the 39-year-old woman was murdered at the corner of White Plains Road and East 220th Street in Olinville at about 9:35 p.m. on July 7.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, found the victim with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

As of Saturday morning, police sources did not have any information about a motive, or the circumstances that led up to the attack. Police believe, however, the victim was unaccompanied at the time.

Scene where Bronx woman was fatally stabbed
The intersection of White Plains Road and East 220th Street in the Bronx, where a woman was murdered on July 7, 2023.Photo via Google Maps

EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said. The NYPD did not provide a possible description of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

